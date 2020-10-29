Nas And Meek Mill Condemn Philadelphia Police For Killing Walter Wallace

Nas and Meek Mill are condemning Philadelphia police after officers killed a mentally ill man who was brandishing a knife.
Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old black man who suffered from mental illness, was shot in front of his mother after she pleaded with police not to shoot.
Meek Mill, who is a Philly native, took to social media to voice his opinion writing, “A so-called ‘thug on the streets’ wouldn’t shoot a man with a small knife that many times to protect themselves…. the hood been seeing this our whole lives,” he wrote. “I posted for y’all to see a young man killed in front of his mom and coulda been resolved with a tazer or a shot or 2! Let’s help her ASAP! [sic]”
Nas called the officer’s actions, “disgusting.” Protests have been taking place in Philadelphia since the incident and the National Guard has been called out to keep civil unrest at bay.