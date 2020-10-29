Paris Nicole
Ciara And Russell Wilson Fund Charter School In Seattle

Ciara and Russell Wilson are using their celebrity status for good. The couple contributed $1.75 million through their Why Not You Foundation to rebrand a charter school program south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington.

The Cascade Midway Academy charter program is set to open in the Fall of 2021.

The high school program was supposed to open in 2020, but COVID-19 halted plans.

The program reached out to Wilson and Ciara for financial assistance, and they landed a partnership with them.

Ciara spoke about the academy and said, “I’m really confident about the team that we have here and how we’re building things out. We’re passionate about everything. We’re all in on this.”

