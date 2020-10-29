Lizzo Votes, Then Twerks To Celebrate

Lizzo went on social media to share her voting experience with fans.

Sporting white cut-off shorts, an American flag-themed crop top, red curls, and glittery boots, she struts for the camera while putting her ballot in the dropbox.

Afterward, in typical Lizzo fashion, she twerks to celebrate.

Lizzo wrote, “This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACC

