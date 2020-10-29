Teen who Captured George Floyd’s Death on Video Pegged for Courage Award

The teen who captured the death of George Floyd on video has been tapped to receive a human rights award.

Darnella Frazier, 17, will be among two people being honored with the PEN/Benenson Courage Award in December, joining former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel. “With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police,” Nossel says.

Frazier has the coronavirus pandemic to thank for being pegged for the honor. The ceremony was originally scheduled to occur on May 19th, six days before Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. However, due to the virus, it was pushed back to December 8th, when it will be held virtually, Nossel says.

