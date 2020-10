A new survey named LeBron James and Taylor Swift as the top two most influential celebrities in the 2020 US presidential election.

James was first with Swift coming in 2nd place. Dwayne Johnson was third on the list followed by Oprah Winfrey.

The survey found almost 12% of likely voters were influenced by a celebrity or an athlete.

The survey breaks down by most influential among Black voters, millennial voters, Gen Z voters, Hispanic/Latino voters and more.

