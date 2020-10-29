Kevin Gates “Weeks,” Saigon “Promise Ring” & More | Daily Visuals 10.29.20

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything from Kevin Gates including some of his more controversial moments such kicking fans in the chest and smashing family members, but the man is a rapper before all things and returns with some new work for his hardcore fans.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Weeks,” the Baton Rouge rapper finds himself rolling through his hood before getting marked with all kinds of infrared beams as he stands shirtless in front of a window waiting for the smoke. Damn bro, not even a vest?

From the South to the East, Saigon too makes a long awaited return to the rap game and in his clip for “Promise Ring” blesses his baby daughter, Milan with a ring to symbolize their lifelong bond. Props, man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snow Tha Product, City Girls featuring Lil Baby, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “WEEKS”

SAIGON FT. MILAN AMOR & KRIZZ KALIKO – “PROMISE RING”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “NO REALLY, I’M GOOD”

CITY GIRLS FT. LIL BABY – “FLEWED OUT”

XAVR SOSA – “DIME PORQUE”

K CAMP FT. YELLA BEEZY – “TOP 10”

YOUNG NUDY – “VICE CITY”

ETHER DA CONNECT – “SHAKE IT”

MILO BANK$ & CHRIS VELLA FT. JC.B – “918 SPYDER”

ALA.NI & ADRIAN YOUNGE – “LAMENT FOR EMMETT TILL”

THE AVALANCHES FT. LEON BRIDGES – “INTERSTELLAR LOVE”

