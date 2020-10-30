Busta Rhymes opens up about his recent health transformation. The pain of loss & not taking care of his health not only took Busta Rhymes down an unhealthy lifestyle path, it almost nearly cost him his life.

He shares how the loss of his father, Chris Lighty, and disappointing his kids led to the new and improved Busta we’ve been seeing all over the blogs lately. The rap legend also discusses his latest project and the various collaborations on the album.

His new album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God drops Friday.

Busta Rhymes Details How A Near-Death Experience Shifted His Lifestyle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com