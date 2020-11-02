Will.i.am Checks In With A Message: Get Out And Vote!

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Producer, songwriter, rapper, and former member of the Black Eyed Peas checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Will shared his message of inspiring people to vote in the 2020 election. As a Biden-Harris surrogate, he shared his thoughts on the United States currently and what he thinks it needs as we head into an election.

I hope for the day these lyrics won’t be relevant… What's wrong with the world, Mama??? People livin' like they ain't got no mamas… I think the whole world's addicted to the drama… Only attracted to things that'll bring you trauma… Overseas yeah we trying to stop terrorism… But we still got terrorists here livin'… In the USA… The KKK… I can’t believe they’re still hating blacks today… But if you only have love for your own race… Then you only leave space to discriminate… And to discriminate only generates hate… And when you hate, then you're bound to get irate…yeah… Madness is what you demonstrate… And that's exactly how hate works and operates… Man you gotta have love just to set it straight… Take control of your mind and meditate… Let your soul gravitate to the love… #VOTEHIMOUT #VOTELOVE

Of course, we had to get to the bottom of this newly formed Black Eyed Peas… Will Fergie make a come back? Listen to the full interview to find out!

