Barack Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Get Out And Vote This Election Day

Over 3.9 million votes have been accounted for and both parties are starkly focused on encouraging even more of Georgia’s citizens to make their voices heard by voting on Election Day. The rival campaigns have both pulled out all of the stops including involving some of today’s biggest names in music such as Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz who showed up to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and explain how they “offer something different.”

💀😭 2 Chainz said “IM DIFFERENT” pic.twitter.com/26IqIeLT4s — ℐΛY ϯ ™ (@ijayt205) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump introduces rapper Lil Pump as “Lil Pimp” at his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Donald Trump brought Lil Pump on stage tonight at his rally but called him “Lil Pimp” accidentally 😂 pic.twitter.com/YvXIRjHpr6 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 3, 2020

America has been quite the political reality show these last four years, so it is no wonder why this election season is crucial to the fate of the American people. Barack Obama’s recent stop in Atlanta was not only a push for Biden but also a major boost for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as well. They joined Obama on stage while hundreds of Democratic supporters honked their horns in approval.

It is evident that Georgia’s turnout in this election is of importance to both campaigns. If the American people want to see any major change in our country, we must make today the most historic election yet. Everyone is encouraged to do their part and vote in this election, so that each American can feel safe and secure to live and be free in this country. Today is the last day to make your voice heard. Get out and vote.

