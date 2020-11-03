“Donald Trump Don’t Got Love For The Hood” Black Tony Goes Out To Vote Today! [WATCH]

If anybody needs a reason to vote, Black Tony is going to give it to you. He’s out in the hood today and he even cast his vote. If you’re undecided, he explains why our current president isn’t the right choice.

He didn’t make it to work today but at least he’s getting people out of the house and encouraging them to use their right to vote.

