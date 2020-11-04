Recreational Marijuana Legalized by New Jersey Voters

Election Day in New Jersey profits a huge victory for Joe Biden, Cory Booker and marijuana!

From this day forward, this means that marijuana will be legal for recreational use for anyone 21 years of age and older in the state.

The Legalization of marijuana was strongly endorsed by Gov. Phil Murphy. After the election projection came in, he tweeted “We did it, New Jersey! Public Question #1 to legalize adult-use marijuana passed overwhelmingly tonight, a huge step forward for racial and social justice and our economy. Thank you to @NJCAN2020 and all the advocates for standing on the right side of history.”

