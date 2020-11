DaBaby has responded about his brother’s tragic suicide.

He updated his bio on his Instagram page, Long Live My Brother along with a black heart emoji and white dove.

Later on he posted a video of himself and his niece and captioned it Niecey Poo.

He also posted song lyrics from his 2019 Kirk album. The first track titled, Intro.

My brother be thinkin we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: