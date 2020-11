Who remembers the early 2000’s of Juicy Couture sweatsuits with the G-string showing through the top?

The low waisted jeans with the G-String showing sometimes a bedazzled G-String?

Looks like what goes around, comes around.

Both Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have recently taken photos with their G-String showing which can only mean the trend is back.

