Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence on Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

Kelsey Nicole, the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion is speaking.

Kelsey was in the SUV with both Megan and Tory on the infamous night.

After that night, people noticed Kelsey and Megan stopped following each other on social media which started rumors.

One rumor was Tory cheated on Megan with Kelsey.

Kelsey hopped on her Instagram live and said the truth will come out soon.

Kelsey said in her live video, “obviously I don’t have a team behind me, it’s just me. It’s just Kelsey Nicole. They got teams, they got Roc Nation. I don’t know who Tory got, but he got a team. Clearly, these are two celebrities so if I speak out different s— of course, they’re going to spin the storie.

She added “And this is really just the beginning. It’s still court dates going on. So this is really something that … I don’t feel like I have to come on here and just tell y’all right away. I don’t owe nobody nothing. But what I will do, I will be clearing my name. I will be, you know, killing some of them rumors, most of them d— rumors.”

Kelsey was seen in a video with Jay Prince and Megan’s former manager, Carl Crawford.

