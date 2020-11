Video has surfaced of 6ix9ine who was spotted out on a job with his bodyguard. The video was captured by a fan who saw him as they drove past.

6ix9ine has been pretty silent on social media after his album, Tattletales, flopped only selling 55,000 albums in its first week.

Artists who 6ix9ine had previously dissed, like Lil Durk and Lil Reese, showed up with bigger first-week numbers no longer giving the rainbow-haired rapper a reason to diss them.

