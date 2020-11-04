See Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Adorable Baby Shower

Fans were in awe after seeing Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s gender reveal party.

The couple wore light blue outfits, with Gucci donning a light blue suit and turtleneck and Keyshia wearing a light blue feather accented gown. They both topped off their look with silver and diamond jewelry.

Fans congratulated Keyshia and Gucci for their announcement of a baby boy, this will be their first child together.

The couple has kept the lives of their children private because they want them to grow up out of the spotlight. Keyshia has three children from a previous relationship and Gucci has a son from a previous relationship.

