Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

See Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Adorable Baby Shower

Hip-Hop 103.9 Listen Live
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

View this post on Instagram

We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir 🥶

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Fans were in awe after seeing Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s gender reveal party.

The couple wore light blue outfits, with Gucci donning a light blue suit and turtleneck and Keyshia wearing a light blue feather accented gown. They both topped off their look with silver and diamond jewelry.

Fans congratulated Keyshia and Gucci for their announcement of a baby boy, this will be their first child together.

The couple has kept the lives of their children private because they want them to grow up out of the spotlight. Keyshia has three children from a previous relationship and Gucci has a son from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram

It’s a Boy💎 #LilGuwop

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Paris Nicole

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Khloe Kardashian
58 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close