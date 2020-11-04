Cardi B Smokes Three Cigarettes At Once While Watching ‘States Turn Red’

Cardi B must’ve been a nervous wreck while watching the Election Day results. The “WAP” rapper posted a video of herself smoking three cigarettes at once.

“How these elections got me watching these states turn red,” Cardi captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, Cardi urged her fans to get to the polls. She also voted on Election Day and reported on her experience saying, “I voted. It was easy peasy, the hardest part was getting out the f–king car. Go vote because … I don’t know, it feels good after you vote, you feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear it’s like a weird feeling.”

Cardi initially supported Bernie Sanders but later supported Joe Biden after Sanders dropped out of the race.

