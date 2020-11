Offset took to social media to playfully tease Cardi B for lying in her new song WAP

In the song WAP, Cardi B raps “I don’t cook, I don’t clean / But let me show you how I got this ring.”

Offset took a photo of Cardi B cleaning in a bathrobe and said “You need to stop lying on your songs, man. She be lyin’. She cleanin’. She got to clean.”

