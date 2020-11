LeBron James has made his official presidential endorsement – and it’s not exactly a surprise choice.

LeBron endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in an Instagram post, writing “We need EVERYTHING to change and it all starts tomorrow”.

King James has been openly critical of Trump during his presidency. Meanwhile, Trump took a jab at LeBron at a Pennsylvania rally on Monday, poking fun at low ratings for the NBA Finals, which prompted the crowd to chant “LeBron James sucks!”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: