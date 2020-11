Over the weekend, Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account.

Some thought it was due to backlash over his Batman costume that many made fun of.

Others thought he deleted his account to focus on new music.

According to a source he deleted his account to focus on his family.

The source added he is focused on his family’s well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.

