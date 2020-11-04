Singer and Reality star Traci Braxton checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about the latest season of her hit show “Braxton Family Values.” The famous sister talked about this season as one of the main storylines is her sister Tamar Braxton’s suicide attempt this year. She discusses the fact that the family decides to let Tamar share her story with the world. Recently, Tamar did open up about her situation on the Tamron Hall show detailing everything from where she is today to the situation with her ex-fiancé.

Traci also got very candid about going to therapy and learning to create healthy boundaries from her sisters. Traci says that Therapy and growth over the years have helped her learn not to be mad at judgment from fans and even her famous family. If you want to learn more about what you can expect on November 5th on WETV on this season of “Braxton Family Values” watch the full interview here:

Traci Braxton Talks ‘Braxton Family Values’, Tamar Braxton’s Status With the Family + More was originally published on kysdc.com

