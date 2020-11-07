Megan Thee Stallion Transformed Into Mileena For Mortal Kombat Partnership

Megan Thee Stallion’s obsession with anime has now crossed over into the gaming world. The Houston hottie transformed into one of Mortal Kombat’s most popular character’s, Mileena, in a recent Instagram post.

The Houston hottie has always been upfront about her interests outside of music and hip hop. Meg dominates whatever arena she steps in including the anime world. Do not be fooled by the hype or recent popularity of anime, because she is a true fan. Meg often speaks publicly on her knowledge of her favorite shows through her social media.

Her latest collaboration with Mortal Kombat is timely as the latest Mortal Kombat (Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate) will be released November 17. According to an announcement from Warner Bros. Games, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release globally on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch , PC and Stadia.

The special effects makeup and production is superb in this special Meg Thee Stallion partnership with Mortal Kombat. It is all in the details from her black and magenta bodysuit to Mileena’s weapon of choice, a long sword. Mileena is a classic player and occasional boss character from the Mortal Kombat series of fighting games. A dual sai-wielding assassin, she acts as the evil twin and magenta palette swap of Princess Kitana in Mortal Kombat II since 1993. It is only right that the anime-loving rapper cosplay in celebration of Mileena’s return.

Meg keeps everything authentic to who she is and the woman she is becoming. She is continuously getting to the bag through multiple partnerships. Even in the midst of a global pandemic and public scrutiny after being shot just a few months ago, the blessings have not slowed up for the talented rapper. Megan keeps it all very on brand partnering with Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty and now, Mortal Kombat.

Artists are getting innovative since the live entertainment business has come to a complete halt. From releasing merchandise to increasing their streams, artists have had to find new ways to promote their existing and new music. The biggest and most lucrative form of marketing for artists has come from brand partnerships. We saw this with Travis Scott’s Mcdonald’s collaboration and similarly with Fabo’s recent partnership with Krystal.

This is the perfect collaboration and divine timing as people are home spending hours on their consoles. We suspect Meg Thee Stallion will return to anime with even bigger partnerships in the months to come and maybe even her own signature character. We can only manifest these things for the rap star, but it is definitely aligned with her passion for anime. Keep it up, hottie queen!

Megan Thee Stallion Transformed Into Mileena For Mortal Kombat Partnership was originally published on globalgrind.com

