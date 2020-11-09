Angie’s Motivation is dedicated to Kamala Harris after she made history this weekend as the first African-American and the first woman vice president of the United States of America. Angie uses the quote, “Learn who you are. Unlearn who they told you to be” to think about defying the odds. Society has told us what we should be and placed us into these boxes, but it’s ok to not fit the mold and be who you are. Greatness comes from realizing who you are.

Angie’s Motivation: “Learn Who You Are. Unlearn Who They Told You To Be.” [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

