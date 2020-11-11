Entertainment News
Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival To Return in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Astroworld Festival in 2020, but Travis Scott is ready to bring back the event in 2021... amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

What? Y’all thought a small thing like a deadly pandemic was going to keep Travis Scott from getting that coin? Think again.

 

While the world continues to struggle with the spread of the Coronavirus and countries and cities continue to lockdown all over, Travis Scott has announced that his Astroworld Festival WILL return in 2021. Taking to Twitter to announce the news on their official Astroworld account, the festival’s organizers had a simple message for Scott’s horde of fans saying, “”THE PARTY NEVER ENDS… See you next year… at Astrofest can’t wait to turn the f*ck up! – T…. [Stay safe].”

Um, okay.

While we don’t have any word on how they plan to throw the festivities and whether or not masks will be mandatory (Texas just became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic), we do know that people will risk life and lungs to turn up at such an event.

Past years have seen the likes of Hip-Hop superstars like Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Migos amongst many others, so it should be interesting to see what lineup Travis Scott has in mind for next year’s installment.

What do y’all think of the news that Travis Scott is proceeding with the Astroworld Festival next year? Let us know in the comments section.

