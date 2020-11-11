We have a lot of Latina news for The Lo Down.

Eva Longoria heard loud and clear from social media and has said sorry for using unclear wording in an MSNBC interview.

Sunday evening she tweeted, “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

In other news, Lore’l thinks shade was thrown in Jennifer Lopez’s comments where she said she was typecast as “the maid, the Rosie Perez type roles, the dishwasher, the this, the that.”

The Lo Down: Eva Longoria Apologizes & Was Jennifer Lopez Throwing Shade With Her “Rosie Perez” Typecast Remarks? [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

