The Philadelphia Board of Elections is trying to reach over two-thousand Philadelphia voters whose mail-in or absentee ballots need to be verified in order for their votes to count. If you are one of those voters, you have to send in proof of ID by midnight tonight.

The ballots are at risk of being discarded because in some cases the voter didn’t submit proof of identification with their application. In other cases, the Board can’t verify the voter’s identity because of a technical issue. In either case, this can be fixed so that the votes count. Here’s what voters need to do.

Click here to find out if you are one of the voters who are affected by this. Once there, click “link to file.” The names of affected voters are listed in alphabetical order. If your name is on the list, here’s what you need to do.

Email a picture of your acceptable photo ID to phillyelection@phila.gov, or fax it to (215) 686-3398. The ID must have a name, photo and it cannot be expired.

Acceptable forms of ID include federal or state-issued ID’s (including Driver’s Licenses), a city employee ID, or an ID from a state care facility, including long term care facilities, assisted living residences and personal care homes.

Go to Philadelphiavotes.com for more information.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Your Vote In Philadelphia Could Be At Risk If You Don’t Check This List was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: