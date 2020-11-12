According to nogunzone a black man was shot and killed by police today in North Philly (Jasper and Hart Lane). The people of Philadelphia demand answers around the second murder by a police officer within a month.

The video of the victim’s body on the street park has surfaced online. There has not been any confirmation on what made the police officers shoot the victim.

More news to come as the story develops.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Black Man Shot & Killed In North Philly By Police was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: