Lil Wayne really caught hell from the culture after inexplicably campaigning for Donald Trump a few weeks ago but now that the wannabe dictator has taken a SNKRS sized “L,” Weezy seems ready to move on and get back to music.

Returning to rap with a new visual to “NFL,” Weezy, Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby take to the field to turn up with a crew of cheerleaders doing their thing behind them. Good thing Wayne ain’t kneel on the field and piss off he who shall not be named.

Back in Brooklyn some OG’s return to bring the really-real as Smif N Wessun stomp through the streets of Bucktown before the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan drops his gospel for their visuals to “The Education of Smif N Wessun.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Pete Rock, Doe Boy, Southside and Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

LIL WAYNE FT. GUDDA GUDDA & HOODYBABY – “NFL”

SMIF N WESSUN FT. MINISTER LOUIS FARRKHAN – “THE EDUCATION OF SMIF N WESSUN”

PETE ROCK – “SAY IT AGAIN”

DOE BOY, SOUTHSIDE & LIL UZI VERT – “BUSSIN”

MUSALINI & PLANET ASIA – “JACK FROST”

RICO NASTY – “OHFR?”

Lil Wayne ft. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL,” Smif N Wessun ft. Minister Louis Farrakhan “The Education of Smif N Wessun” & More | Daily Visuals 11.12.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: