215 Stacks Drops Video For Latest Single ‘Vibes’

Craig “215Stacks” Thomas is a 21-year-old from Kensington. He was born and raised here in Philly, in an area like Kensington is hard to overcome. Rapping was a great escape from the streets of Philly. 215stacks has been rapping and making music for the past five years. This rising artist plans to take the city by storm before this year is out!

Check out his new single “Vibes”

