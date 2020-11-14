Diva’s Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Debut Album ‘Good News’

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Debut Album ‘Good News’

The wait is over Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion just released some REALLY GOOD NEWS! The H-Town rapper is finally dropping her highly anticipated debut album, available for pre-sale now entitled, ‘Good News’! Megan has already worked with the likes of Cardi B and Beyonce and the tracklist teases a record feature SZA that we already know is going to be fire! Megan Thee Stallions ‘Good News officially drops next Friday, November 20th.

Is ‘Wild N Out’ Coming Back To TV?

We all watched the controversy earlier this year after Nick Cannon’s anti-semetic comments as the parent company of ViacomCBS severed ties with him after backlash.

ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth Group Chris McCarthy told Variety Magazine:

“We continue to follow Nick’s journey and I’m impressed by how he’s owned his mistakes,” He’s been an extended part of our family for almost 20 years and a personal friend of mine for almost half that. He’s leading by example, apologizing, and trying to learn to understand and help others do the same. That’s the kind of partner we want to work with.”

McCarthy, did not directly comment on whether “Wild ‘N Out” will be back on MTV’s airwaves anytime soon but did confirm two camps have definitely been in close contact since the split in July. That’s a start if you ask me!

