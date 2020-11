Travis Scott returned to Instagram and embraced the memes that reportedly made him deactivate his account.

For Halloween, Travis dressed like Batman in a brown get-up with matching brown cars in the back. Afterward, the Internet was filled with memes about his outfit.

Now Travis Scott has returned and proved he has a great sense of humor. He posted different versions of the meme on his Instagram story.

Later, he posted a photo showing off his jewelry and his Bugatti.

