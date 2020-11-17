Three’s A Crowd: Jeezy Bans Gucci Mane’s Clone At ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Fans are gearing up for the biggest trap event of the year starring a Jeezy and Gucci Mane face-off for Verzuz’s new season, and they are definitely taking virtual shots at each other leading up to their highly-anticipated episode.

The announcement came as a surprise when Guwop first posted their shocking flyer on his Instagram account last Saturday (Nov. 14). “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone ,” he teased in his caption.

Followers on social media had a field day speculating whether the Verzuz battle was real or a hoax. The long-time rivals have an extensive history of beef, after all.

A day later, Jeezy confirmed on his social media that the match-up was indeed real and captioned it with a sneak-diss, reviving a conspiracy theory that rapidly infected Twitter timelines years ago. “SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th,” he replied on Instagram. “DON’T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO #R2”

The news is a drastic change from Gucci Mane’s disinterest when the idea was first introduced to him. In a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Jeezy revealed that he was down to do the live show, but only if LaFlare would agree to match with him. It didn’t go as well as he anticipated.

“Imma keep it a buck. When I even got the call about Verzuz, I got the call from Swizz,” Revolt TV reports. “Swizz called me. I was like, ‘Yo Swizz if I do it, it’s only one person I’ll do it with.’ And he was like, ‘Who?’ I was like, ‘Gucci. Reach out to him. Let me know what’s up. Swizz hit back and said he respectfully declined. Cool. Done. Kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture. We could’ve did it for the culture.”

If you recall, T.I. was initially matched with the Snowman for the premiere episode of Verzuz’s second season but has publically advocated for peace between the legends when quizzed about their hostile past.

Clearly, he’s good with the new arrangement, which makes us wonder who would be the perfect opponent for the ExpediTIously podcaster. Here is a hint: It’s definitely not Busta Rhymes.

