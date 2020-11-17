Lore’l had to call CAP on Lil’ Pump this morning after reports surfaced that the rapper didn’t even vote in the election. This is after he very publicly endorsed the Trump campaign, even joining the president at a rally. Maybe he didn’t vote because he was introduced as Lil Pimp, not Pump. Who knows, but this is just another example as to why you shouldn’t always follow your favorite celebs!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Whos’ Cappin?! MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: