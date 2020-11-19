Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan Is The New “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Michael B. Jordan Is The New “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Michael B Jordan has officially been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine.

“It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Now we have to say, the ladies have repeatedly made him their #MCM for his hot body in movies like Creed and Black Panther. This year, Jordan has become much more vocal, using his platform to demand inclusion for the black community in Hollywood and social injustices. We love it when he’s fine and intelligent! Congrats MJB!

TORY LANEZ OFFICIALLY PLEADS ‘NOT GUILTY’

Rapper Tory Lanez has officially pleaded not guilty Wednesday to using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and wound “Savage” singer Megan Thee Stallion during an incident in July.

His lawyer Shawn Holley entered the plea on his behalf after a Los Angeles judge previously ordered Lanez to stay 100 yards away from Megan and surrender any firearms, a courtroom source confirmed.

The 28-year-old “Say It” rapper faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

