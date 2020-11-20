Paris Nicole
Megan Thee Stallion Drops First Album “Good News”

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her first debut studio album, Good News, late Friday night.

Megan’s first track on Good News is called “Shots Fired,” a song that samples Biggie’s 1994 “Who Shot Ya.” Respectively, she goes in on Tory Lanez and her supposed former best friend, Kelsey Nicole.

Besides that,  the other 16 tracks shows a commitment to having fun and being the Hot Girl she is.  Megan has  a variety of new collaborations such as with City Girls (“Do It On The Tip”); SZA (“Freaky Girls”) Big Sean and 2 Chainz (“Go Crazy”).

Along with the album, Meg also dropped a new music video for her song “Body”,  featuring cameos from Taraji P. Henson and Blac Chyna.

 

