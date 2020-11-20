Megan Thee Stallion Drops First Album “Good News”

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her first debut studio album, Good News, late Friday night.

Megan’s first track on Good News is called “Shots Fired,” a song that samples Biggie’s 1994 “Who Shot Ya.” Respectively, she goes in on Tory Lanez and her supposed former best friend, Kelsey Nicole.

Besides that, the other 16 tracks shows a commitment to having fun and being the Hot Girl she is. Megan has a variety of new collaborations such as with City Girls (“Do It On The Tip”); SZA (“Freaky Girls”) Big Sean and 2 Chainz (“Go Crazy”).

Along with the album, Meg also dropped a new music video for her song “Body”, featuring cameos from Taraji P. Henson and Blac Chyna.

