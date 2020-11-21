Diva’s Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Shots At Tory Lanez and Ex-Best Friend In New Song

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Shots At Tory Lanez and Ex-Best Friend In New Song

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album is finally here! Finally some ‘Good News!’ The internet is buzzing over the very first track on the album, ‘Shots Fired’ where not only does Thee Stallion sample the Notorious B.I.G’s infamous Tupac diss ‘Who Shot Ya’ but she throws some shots directly to singer/rapper Tory Lanez and he ex best friend Kelsey Nicole. Peep a snippet below!

Stream 'Good News' available now on all music platforms

Nicki Minaj Announces Upcoming Docuseries On HBO Max:

Today is the 10-year anniversary of her debut album, PINK FRIDAY, which was released on Nov. 22, 2010. Nicki Minaj and the BARBZ are celebrating in a big way!

The new mom and rap icon announced her new docuseries coming to #HBOMAX!

She said in a video,

“I am beyond grateful & excited to share this news with you guys today. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that. Follow @hbomax @hbomaxpop & @bronstudios to get the updates you’ll need. Love you. #NickiMinajHBOMAX ITS GOIN DOWN!!!! BASEMENT!!!!!”

