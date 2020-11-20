2x Grammy-nominated rapper, Cordae tapped in with QuickSilvaShow with Dominique Da Diva to discuss his new single “Gifted” featuring Roddy Rich. Cordae highlights everything from meditation and self-reflection, to hidden talents, life before the fame, and more. Quick Silva asked Cordae, what’s something you found over the year that’s different than last year. He says, “I wouldn’t even say I found myself, but just more so just making sure I’m staying in tune, staying in alignment”. Cordae explains how growing up in Maryland shaped him into the man he is today and has also influenced his music. Dominique Da Diva and Cordae talk Birkin bags and how the pressures of social media and hip-hop culture can negatively influence others. Cordae drops a lot of financial gems, he says, “the way I look at money is different, it’s just security.” His transparency and authenticity are admirable. He says, “before I’m an artist, I’m just a Black man in America.” Diva and Quick wrap it up with a few #QuestionsForTheCulture.

Check out Cordae + Roddy Rich’s new single “Gifted”

To see what else Quick and Diva talked about with Cordae, check out the full interview below:

Cordae Talks New Single “Gifted” With Roddy Rich + More was originally published on kysdc.com

