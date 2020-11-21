QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
This Week’s Vitamins: Stop Stressing Over Things You Can’t Change + More

 November 16th – November 20th

Monday, November 16th: “If you can’t Beat the Fear, Do it Scared”

 

Tuesday, November 17th: “Your Growth will Frighten/Intimidate people who have no plans on Changing”

 

Wednesday, November 18th: “Pay attention to who Got You when You hit Rock Bottom” 

 

Thursday, November 19th: “Stop stressing over Things you Can’t Change”

 

Friday, November 20th: “Stop complaining about the times and learn to Adapt & Adjust”

 

