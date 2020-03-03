Drake , ENTERTAINMENT
10 Times Drake Shaded His Ex In A Song

Posted 13 hours ago

Drake I'm Upset video

Source: OVO / OVO

On Sunday, Drake surprised the world by dropping two new songs overnight entitled, When to Say When and Chicago Freestyle. The Canadian rapper took to Instagram to announce that both of his new songs and its video could be found on his label’s YouTube account. While many fans are gearing up for Drake to release a new album, others are dragging the rapper for his subtle diss to his child’s mother, Sophia Brussaux.

In the track, When to Say When the rapper addresses his current relationship status with Brussaux saying, “Michael Jackson’s ship, but the palace is not for kids… Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is.” As you may recall, it was revealed in May 2018 that Drake had a child with Brussaux, Adonis, in Pusha T’s diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” While dissing family is never a good look, we don’t see what all the commotion is about seeing as this isn’t the first time that the rapper has put an ex on blast in his music. In total, Drake has over 129 songs about his exes, Here is our top 10 shady moments from the rapper!

1. Preach – We don’t know who Miss Cassidy is, but we hope she finally called Drake.

2. Made Men – Lets not forget about the time he screamed Rihanna’s Name on a track.

3. Shot for Me – Alisha must have really broke the rapper’s heart because he also throws shots at her in ‘Successful’ and ‘Thrill is Gone.’

4. Marvin’s Room – Drake did not only diss his ex Ericka Lee, He also used a snippet from a drunk voice message that she left on his phone… Ouch, No wonder she later sued him shortly after!

5. How Bout Now – Not sure if he’s talking about Nebby or Alisha again, but it‘a clear that one of their dad’s is extremely rude and ungrateful.

6. From Time – Let’s not forget about Courtney From Peach Street.

7. Karoke – Jada Lee just had to become a wedding planner and move to Atlanta.

8. Fancy – No wonder He and Tammy didn’t last. She was such a showoff with that purple Bentley.

9. Bria’s Interlude – Wonder what stripper, Bria Myles did to get a WHOLE track named after her?

10. Houstonatlantavegas – Drake pretty much mentions every stripper he came in contact with from the three cities.

