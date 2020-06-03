HomeLocal News

15 Philly Celebs We Would Love To See Replace The Frank Rizzo Statue

Posted 6 hours ago

For many years Philadelphia had a statue that represented years of hate, violence, and racism. Former Philadelphia Police officer and mayor of the city in the ’70s Frank Rizzo statue has officially been removed. Rizzo has infamously been known for ordering the police to conduct hate crimes to groups such as Black Panther. The radical leader Frank Rizzo had abusive tactics towards homosexuals by ordering the police to beat them and strip them naked.

Philly Mayor Kenney has made a statement via Twitter.

As the statue has been officially removed now we think, who should they replace him with? We have many Philadelphia celebrities that have had a positive impact on the city. Here are some Philly celebs we would love to see replace the Frank Rizzo statue.

 

Comment any Philly Celebrities we missed!

1. Will Smith

Will Smith Source:Courtesy Facebook Watch

2. Meek Mill

Meek Mill Source:iOne

3. Charlie Mack

4. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Source:Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune

5. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Source:CLIENT

6. DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Jazzy Jeff Source:Red Bull Content Pool

7. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson Source:Getty

8. Freeway

Freeway Source:Getty

9. Beanie Sigel

10. Questlove

Questlove Source:Getty

11. Philly Candy Lady

12. Gillie Da Kid

13. Eve

14. Jill Scott

Jill Scott Source:Getty

15. Musiq Soulchild

Musiq Soulchild Source:Getty
