2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva

This year’s BET Awards weekend is very different. Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic events, concerts and award shows are no longer taking place as normal, at least for the rest of this year. So, DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva joined other media personalities to interview some of your favorite celebrities virtually.

Below are Quick & Diva’s interviews with Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby, Jacquees, and Saweetie. Make sure to tune-in Sunday, June 28th at 8pm on BET and now CBS for the 20th BET Awards hosted by Amanda Seales.

Just for the memories, let’s flashback to how the BET Awards Media Room used to be with these photos below…

