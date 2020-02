Here’s What You Missed At The 1st Ever 215 Day Concert With PnB Rock [Photos]

Its official! Hip Hop 103.9 linked up with the Common Health Of Pennsylvania where they recognized ‘215 Day’ as a annual holiday. PHILLY STAND UP!

This holiday will be celebrated every February 15th. Which means don’t have to much fun on Valentine’s Day.. if you’re in Philly at least!

PnB Rock pulled up to NOTO and everyone went crazy!

Celebrating 215 Day with one of the biggest artists coming out of our city was only right. Being that we are the culture, we got you covered. Here are some dope photos of everyone vibing out to PNB on 215 Day!

Related: 215 Day: Best Cheesesteaks