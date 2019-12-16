40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look

My girlfriend met her current husband while in an airport. Airports are always busy and bustling, making it the perfect location for people watching! Personally, I like to see what people choose to wear to the airport and their overall airport style. While “dressing up” for the airport seems like it’s a thing of the past, the right outfit can get you upgraded into First Class (look like you belong, honey).

I’ve always been intrigued by what celebs choose to wear to the airport, whether it’s for a domestic or international flight. Often times, upon arrival (or even departure) there are their fans and paparazzi there to meet them. The pressure is on to look good!

No one has airport fashion down quite like Rihanna. She either always looks chic or comfortable and often a mixture of both. We rounded up 40 fashion moments of Rihanna that we have loved from over the years. Whether it was her obsession with camo, her love for Puma slippers, or her high end accessories, we have all the best airport photos of Rihanna that will inspire your next look when it comes time to jet set.

