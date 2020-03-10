5 Celebrity TikTok Accounts You Must Follow

LeBron James , Tik Tok
Posted 13 hours ago

Tik Tok is sweeping over the nation. Formally known as Musical.ly., the video-sharing social networking service has become wildly popular with over 120 million users worldwide. Users showcase their creativity by uploading their short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. While teenagers and young people make up most of the numbers as the primary users of the app, celebrities and parents are even jumping on board of the new found the wave. Here are 5 Tic Tok users you have to check out.

1. LeBron James & The Entire James Family

2. Jennifer Lopez

3. Tia Mowry

4. Tracey Ellis Ross

5. Will Smith

