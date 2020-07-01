7 Artists In The Industry Today Obviously Influenced By Missy Elliott

There is no question Missy Elliott is one of hip-hops most influential artists of all time. From her delivery, style, visuals, and the match made in heaven combination of Timbaland’s production. She was one of those musicians that just had IT. As she celebrates her birthday today (July 1st), we wanted to highlight a few of today’s biggest acts who no doubt have been inspired by Missy in one way or the other.

It’s been 20+ years since she burst onto the scene with “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” and within that time, dozens of new artists have sprung up and sprinkled some of the magic she’s left behind in their own work.

Everyone give Missy her flowers! Song writers hall of fame! Legend! One the greatest ever! 🐐 congratulations, @MissyElliott!! We celebrate you! pic.twitter.com/98trHXCbs1 — Rapsody (@rapsody) January 12, 2019

such a dope ass beat 😍 i wanted to pay homage to my girl @MissyElliott today, so here’s a lil verse. ya dig? lmk what y’all think 😌 pic.twitter.com/NbwROu2swt — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) February 23, 2018

The number of artists over the previous two decades of her career is well over the dozens, but these 7 artists have all made it clear they have all been influenced by the musical genius known as Missy Elliott. Let us know who else you think should be on this list!

