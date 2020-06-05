7 Black-Own Fashion Brands and Beauty Products You Must Buy

There are lots of ways to support the movement against police brutality and many of the other injustices in the African American community.

While protesting is a very effective way to mustard charge, there is also much power in the black spending dollar.

Research shows that minorities hold $3.9 trillion of the country’s buying power with African Americans making up 1.3 Trillion alone.

That is why we have to begin investing our money into our communities by supporting black-owned businesses.

Not only does supporting black-owned businesses stimulate minority communities, but it also lets America know that our lives matter because our actions affect the economy.

Here are 7 fashion and beauty black-owned brands you can splurge from while also supporting the cause.