7 Black-Own Fashion Brands and Beauty Products You Must Buy

There are lots of ways to support the movement against police brutality and many of the other injustices in the African American community.
While protesting is a very effective way to mustard charge, there is also much power in the black spending dollar.
Related: 6 Local & National Organizations You Can Help In Support of George Floyd Protest
Research shows that minorities hold $3.9 trillion of the country’s buying power with African Americans making up 1.3 Trillion alone.
That is why we have to begin investing our money into our communities by supporting black-owned businesses.
Not only does supporting black-owned businesses stimulate minority communities, but it also lets America know that our lives matter because our actions affect the economy.
Here are 7 fashion and beauty black-owned brands you can splurge from while also supporting the cause.
1. Marjani Beauty
Marjani is the Sephora of black-owned beauty products, offering everything from make-up to hair-care products. Founder and Philadelphia-native, Kimberly Smith is an Ivy League attorney who aims to not just be a retailer, but also a community that brings international beauty and cosmetic products to local consumers.
2. Aj Crimson Beauty
Aj Crimson Beauty is a beauty line made for all shades of women of color. Crimson’s best seller is its Dual Creme Skin Foundation. The luxurious foundation is made with vitamin E and beeswax formula- perfect coverage for those with a combination of dry and oily skin.
3. KashmirVII
KashmirVII’s online clothing boutique offers hand-painted clothing centered around famous African American pop-culture. Its fashion has been seen on Essence, Ebony, Cosmo, HBO’s Insecure & more.
4. Frugal Finds
This online retail and mobile pop-up shop sell some of the most acentric and unique jewelry we’ve ever seen. The NYC based business has built a relationship with its clients from surrounding communities with their frequent pop-up shop.
5. Knappy Hair Extensions
This company has embraced the negative connotation centered behind the word nappy and turned it into a word of endearment & empowerment with their hairline. Knappy prides itself on manufacturing premium hair extensions for black women that is a true match to their nature textures
6. Yadain
Yadain Cultural Solutions manufactures and distributors natural skincare solutions. Each product is made with raw and wholesome ingredients. One of our favorite products is their whipped shea butter that comes in a variety of scents and sizes.
7. Milano Di Rouge
Milano Di Rouge fashion puts on for the culture with its streetwear. Owner, Milan Harris started her business in Philadelphia in 2012 and has since grabbed local and national attention for her clothing line. Some of her collection have been seen on celebrities like Angela Simmons, Young MA, Lil Baby, and more