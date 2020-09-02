A$AP Ferg Reportedly Kicked Out Of A$AP Mob, Twitter Drags Crew For Keeping A$AP Bari

Fans of the New York-bred collective A$AP MOB are confused after one of the founding members, ASAP Illz, announced that hitmaker A$AP Ferg is no longer affiliated with the group.

According to published reports, A$AP Illz took to his Instagram story to publicly announce that A$AP Ferg was no longer a group member, before alleging that Ferg has been “stealing his ideas” from him for songs adding that he’s the real hitmaker, not Ferg.

“Ferg ain’t ASAP NO MORE sorry guys. that n*gga burnt out , songs dumb trash mr anthem cant get right.” He then shared a screenshot of text messages between them which saw Ferg telling Illz to give him a call, but Illz refused to do and replied, “F*ck off my line. F*ck is u textin for,” ASAP Illz wrote. “N*ggas be your mans to try to pick your brain & steal not to be loyal and real.”

While many fans were confused at the abrupt announcement, including Ferg who Illz posted a screenshot of a text message from Ferg asking him to call him, Illz continued his rant claiming that the rift is caused by Ferg getting more love because he’s more “agreeable” to things from certain members of the group that he feels aren’t right.

“They’ve been calling me ‘The Golden Child’ for years now and it’s not for no reason….. I been him,” “Damn right I ain’t no yes man but you n*ggas don’t respect that sh*t,” Illz continued. “Y’all rather have a n*gga who’s not even halfway on my level around just cause he’s a yes man and do whatever you want at the snap of your fingers. It’s always a Reason behind everything trust me, Been quiet long enough don’t let these people fool you into BrotherHood When they Not Really For You And What You Stand For, “To all the Real Supporters, There is Still an Asap mob but no ferg. cancellation fees sent to the ‘trap lord,’ and We created the textbook of pages you steal from.”

While key and critical members A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky have yet to comment publicly on the ordeal, problematic and sexual assault convicted member A$AP Bari had plenty to say, backing up A$AP Illz’s claim that Ferg was no longer a part of the group.

“He said what he said,” Bari tweeted. “@asvpxillz started ASAP MOB SO [Hail] ASAP Illz”

ASAP Bari confirms that ASAP Ferg is no longer part of ASAP Mob after ASAP Illz said he ain’t ASAP no more because he’s burnt and his songs are “dumb trash”👀😳 pic.twitter.com/OYLABH5q6A — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) September 1, 2020

While many fans are supporting Ferg even if he severs ties with the Mob, Black Twitter did take time to call out the crew for canceling Ferg while still supporting Bari despite the multiple sexual assault claims including one from 2017 he has on his record.

kick out ASAP Ferg but not the nigga that pled guilty to sexual assault pic.twitter.com/wRWurq3TGk — Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) September 2, 2020

Still, even with the two members claiming he’s out, many fans don’t believe that it’s the end for A$AP Ferg and the A$AP Mob, being that Ferg and A$AP Rocky are the biggest members of the crew; but that didn’t stop Black Twitter from coming with the jokes and facts.

Check out a few below and we will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

