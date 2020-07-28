Aim For The Feet: Twitter Wants To Lick Off 27 Shots At Tory Lanez & His Refurbished Hairline For His Birthday

For every day that Tory Lanez remains silent in the wake of the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured, speculation builds that he had something to do with it. With Monday (July 27) being the rapper and singer’s 27th birthday, fans on Twitter are actually asking for the fade instead of well wishes on another year.

Lanez has been oddly silent since the shooting, this after collecting a huge bag from YouTube for his popular Quarantine Radio series that first aired on Instagram. The rumors surrounding the shooting after Lanez and Megan partied with Kylie Jenner have been growing in stature since, and Lanez is looking very funny in the light while Megan has been vocal about the trauma she’s suffered.

A persistent bit of chatter has been the idea that Megan was allegedly upset at Lanez for hugging up with Jenner and was ready to leave, causing Lanez to fly off into a gun-wielding rage. As a citizen of Canada, it isn’t known if Lanez was legally sanctioned to carry a firearm in the United States.

Charges haven’t been made in the case and there is a reported ongoing investigation of the matter. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Tory Lanez and his refurbished hairline are catching all kinds of slander and we’ve got the reactions below.

