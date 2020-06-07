Akon Linked Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine For “Locked Up” Sequel, Everyone Is Appalled

Today (June 7), people are asking, “What is Akon thinking”? Footage of the Senegalese singer and Tekashi 6ix9ine performing what sounds like a “Locked Up” sequel or remix has hit the Internet, and we just weren’t ready.

Tekashi, of course, posted the clip to his Instagram page. The notorious snitch and Akon are seen seated in front of a keyboard as they perform a snippet of the song.

For archival purposes only, Tekashi is heard singing/rapping, “Thinking ’bout the things that I did/Got me thinking, like, why the f*ck I did that?/Got me wishing that I could take it all back. Fighting with these demons/Barely even eating/Barely even sleeping/This sh*t got me tweeking/Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/Just want to see my daughter…”

The entire while Akon is in the moment and certainly not a hostage. According to Snitch 9’s caption, the song is “Locked Up Part 2” and will be on his forthcoming album.

As for Styles P, who appeared on the original classic, he’s unbothered and focused during these tumultuous times.

My job is 2 remind you 2 boost the immune system n not get distracted by minor things i will always consider Akon a brother but we have not spoke or seen each other In years I don’t know 6’9 meaning all 3 of our paths are different.I live by my code n don’t hold others 2 my code — phantom. (@therealstylesp) June 7, 2020

For now, Twitter has a lot of questions. Some of ours include, How much is Akon getting paid for this? And, Is that bag really worth it? Also, does Tekashi keep a hairstylist on retainer, or is that lacefront?

And if you said Akon would be the first artist of repute to actually collaborate with one of the most toxic rappers in the game, you’re a damn liar.

Check out more reactions to this debacle below.

