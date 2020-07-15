Tristan “Mack” Wilds has grown up right before our eyes.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From his pivotal roles in popular TV shows like The Wire and 90210 to video features and making music of his own, Wilds has gone on to create a pretty nice portfolio. One of his most prized accomplishments recently came in the form of his new baby girl, Trystan. Mack is daddy now!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As he celebrates another year around the sun today (July 15), here’s a look at photos of his transition throughout the years.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Another Year Around The Sun: Tristan Mack Wilds Turns 31 [PHOTOS] was originally published on themorninghustle.com